Gold set for best weekly gain since Nov as U.S. dollar, yields ease

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Friday were poised for their best weekly gain since last November, as investors await economic data that could provide clarity about U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering policy, while a weaker dollar and Treasury yields supported bullion.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was flat at $1,820.08 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged down 0.1% at $1,819.50.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* The safe-haven metal climbed 1.4% so far this week.

* The dollar weakened against a basket of currencies on Thursday to a two-month low, a day after data showed an expected surge in U.S. consumer prices in December.

* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased off two-year highs hit earlier in the week.

* Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Thursday became the latest and most senior U.S. central banker to signal that the Fed is getting ready to start raising interest rates in March. read more

* Gold is considered an inflationary hedge, but the metal is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Investors await major U.S. economic data such as retail sales, industrial production and Michigan sentiment expected later in the day.

* U.S. producer price inflation slowed in December, while the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased to an eight-week high in the first week of January. read more

* Spot silver shed 0.2% to $23.03 an ounce, platinum was up 0.1% to $970.77, and palladium 0.4% to $1,881.12.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0300 China Exports, Imports YY Dec

0300 China Trade Balance Dec

0700 UK GDP Est 3M/3M Nov

0700 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY Nov

0700 UK Manufacturing Output Nov

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY Dec

1100 EU Reserve Assets Total Dec

1330 US Retail Sales MM Dec

1415 US Industrial Production MM Dec

1500 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Jan

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.