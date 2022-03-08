Goldman raises oil price forecasts on Russia supply shock

March 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs hiked its Brent price forecast for 2022 and 2023, reasoning that the global economy could be faced with the "largest energy supply shocks ever", given Russia's key role in global energy supply.

The bank raised its 2022 Brent spot price forecast to $135 per barrel from $98, and its 2023 outlook to $115 a barrel from $105.

Reports point to over half of March loadings remaining unsold, which if sustained, could represent a 3 million barrels a day decline in Russian crude and petroleum product seaborne exports, which would be the fifth-largest one-month disruption since World War 2, Goldman Sachs said in a note dated March 7.

While imports of Russian crude have not been sanctioned, were such an event to take place, the United States would be alone in such move, without the participation of allies in Europe as they depend on Russia for natural gas and crude, sources said. read more

Russia is the world's second-biggest oil exporter and ships out about 7 million barrels per day of crude and oil products combined.

"In the short term, coping with such a supply shock would require the combined help of global strategic reserves, core-OPEC, Iran, and higher prices to reduce consumption," the bank said.

A slowdown in talks with Iran over its nuclear programme, which would end sanctions against its oil sales, is also adding to price pressures, as Russia's demands for a U.S. guarantee that the sanctions it faces will not hurt its trade with Tehran. China has also raised new demands, according to sources. read more

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent surging past $126 a barrel as fears of formal sanctions against Russian oil and fuel exports spurred concerns about supply.

Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens

