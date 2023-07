July 25 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs cut its 2023 growth forecast for the euro zone, following weaker economic activity data.

Economists led by Sven Jari Stehn said on Tuesday they now expect a 0.4% growth for the region in 2023.

Reporting by Reshma Rockie George in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.