Goldman Sachs no longer expects recession in euro zone in 2023

The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs now expects the euro zone economy to grow by 0.6% this year, compared with its previous forecast of a contraction, following resilient growth momentum at the end of 2022, falling natural gas prices and the reopening of China's borders.

The brokerage had earlier expected a 0.1% contraction for the region.

Reporting by Subhadeep Chakravarty in Bengaluru

