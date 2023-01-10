Goldman Sachs no longer expects recession in euro zone in 2023
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs now expects the euro zone economy to grow by 0.6% this year, compared with its previous forecast of a contraction, following resilient growth momentum at the end of 2022, falling natural gas prices and the reopening of China's borders.
The brokerage had earlier expected a 0.1% contraction for the region.
Reporting by Subhadeep Chakravarty in Bengaluru
