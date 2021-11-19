Greece expects growth of 4.5% next year after a strong rebound in 2021

ATHENS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Greece's economy is projected to grow by 4.5% next year after a stronger than expected rebound this year on higher tourism revenues, pent-up demand and a boost from state support measures, the government's 2022 final budget projected on Friday.

It said public debt was expected to stand at 189.6% of gross domestic product, while its primary budget deficit was expected at 1.2% of GDP.

Earlier in the week Finance Minister Christos Staikouras revised upwards this year's projected economic growth rate to 7% from 6.1% in October's draft budget.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Michele Kambas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.