Greece's final budget sees growth at 1.8% in 2023















ATHENS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Greece's final 2023 budget sees the economy growing by 1.8% next year and by 5.6% in 2022, as soaring energy costs and higher inflation are expected to curb domestic demand.

Greece will achieve a primary budget surplus of 0.7% of GDP in 2023, the final budget forecasts. Public debt is seen at 159.3% of gross domestic product next year, while harmonised inflation is expected to drop to 5% in 2023 from 9.7% in 2022.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Renee Maltezou











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.