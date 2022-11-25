Greece's National Bank issues 200 mln sterling notes

[1/2] The logo of National Bank is seen outside a branch in Athens March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis















ATHENS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - National Bank (NBG) (NBGr.AT), Greece's second-largest lender by market value, on Friday issued 200 million pounds ($241.6 million) of notes which will mature in 4-1/2 years.

It is the first sterling-denominated offer from a Greece-based issuer since 2009, with 70% of the senior preferred notes taken up by foreign investors, National Bank said in a statement.

The final cost for the issue came at 6.97%.

Goldman Sachs acted as joint bookrunner for the transaction.

($1 = 0.8278 pounds)

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











