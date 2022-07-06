Greek April retail sales rise 10%, led by apparel
ATHENS, July 6 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose 10% in April compared to the same month a year earlier after a 12.3% rise in March, statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday.
Retail sales were led higher by apparel, footwear, furniture, home appliances, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, the data showed.
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC
Retail sales by volume y/y 10.0 12.3 10.8 7.6 19.6
Retail sales by revenue y/y 18.8 20.2 16.9 12.6 24.0
------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
