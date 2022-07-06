Greek April retail sales rise 10%, led by apparel

People look at a shop window along the commercial Ermou Street in central Athens May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS, July 6 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose 10% in April compared to the same month a year earlier after a 12.3% rise in March, statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday.

Retail sales were led higher by apparel, footwear, furniture, home appliances, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, the data showed.

KEY FIGURES APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC

Retail sales by volume y/y 10.0 12.3 10.8 7.6 19.6

Retail sales by revenue y/y 18.8 20.2 16.9 12.6 24.0

* revised

source: ELSTAT

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou

