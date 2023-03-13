Greek EU-harmonised inflation eases to 6.5% y/y in February















ATHENS, March 13 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate eased to 6.5% in February from 7.3% in January, data from official statistics service ELSTAT showed on Monday.

The cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 14.5% year-on-year last month, with transport up by 7.9%, the data showed. Housing costs fell by 4.9%.

ELSTAT reported that headline consumer inflation also dropped to 6.1% last month from 7.0% in January.

The statistics office offers a breakdown for February's figures on its website.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Sharon Singleton











