Greek EU-harmonised inflation eases to 7.3% y/y in January















ATHENS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised consumer prices slowed to 7.3% in January from 7.6% in December, easing to its lowest level since February last year, data showed on Wednesday.

Elevated costs for food, transport and household equipment fuelled the rise in consumer prices last month, official statistics service ELSTAT said. Month-on-month consumer inflation fell 0.5%.

The cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 15.2% year-on-year last month, with transport up by 9.4%, the data showed.

ELSTAT reported that headline consumer inflation also inched down to 7.0% last month from 7.2% in December.

The statistics office offers a breakdown for January's figures on its website.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Alison Williams











