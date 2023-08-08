Greek EU-harmonised inflation rises to 3.5% y/y in July

People shop at a farmers market in Athens, Greece May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis/File Photo

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation accelerated to +3.5% in July from +2.8% in June, data showed on Tuesday.

EU-harmonised inflation is an index of components that is used across the EU to measure inflation in a consistent way.

Official statistics service ELSTAT also reported that headline consumer inflation in July rose to +2.5% from a downwardly revised +1.8% in June.

Reporting by Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk

