Greek EU-harmonised inflation rises to 3.5% y/y in July
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation accelerated to +3.5% in July from +2.8% in June, data showed on Tuesday.
EU-harmonised inflation is an index of components that is used across the EU to measure inflation in a consistent way.
Official statistics service ELSTAT also reported that headline consumer inflation in July rose to +2.5% from a downwardly revised +1.8% in June.
Reporting by Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk
