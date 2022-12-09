Greek industrial output drops 2.5% y/y in October















ATHENS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output dropped 2.5% in October compared to the same month a year earlier after a downwardly revised 1.2% decline in September, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.

A breakdown of index components showed manufacturing production rose 2.4% from the same month in 2021. Electricity production decreased 21.6%.

revised

source: ELSTAT

