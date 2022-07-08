Greek industrial output rises 3.2 pct y/y in May

ATHENS, July 8 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 3.2% in May compared to the same month a year earlier after a revised 4.8 drop in April, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.

A breakdown of index components showed manufacturing production fell rose 4.9% from the same month in 2021. Electricity production decreased 2.4% with mining output down 5.2% and water output dropping 3.4%.

****************************************************************

Key figures (%) MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN

Industrial output y/y +3.2 -4.8* 8.2* 4.9* -0.9*

Manufacturing output y/y +4.9 -0.5 4.8 7.9 2.6

------------------------------------------------------------

* revised

source: ELSTAT

Reporting by Renee Maltezou

