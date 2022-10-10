Greek industrial output rises 3.9% y/y in August















ATHENS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 3.9% in August compared to the same month a year earlier after a downwardly revised 6.5% increase in July, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Monday.

A breakdown of index components showed manufacturing production rose 4.3% from the same month in 2021. Electricity production increased 5.3% with mining output down 9.7% and water output dropping 5%.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou











