Greek producer price inflation slows down to 43% y/y in May

Customers buy vegetables at a farmers market in Athens, Greece, February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS, July 7 (Reuters) - Data on Greek producer price inflation in May, released by the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) on Thursday:

KEY FIGURES May April March February January

PPI y/y 43.0 48.8 46.2 33.6 31.6

PPI m/m -2.9 2.5 10.6 4.9 4.0 --------------------------------------------------------------

source: ELSTAT

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou

