Greek producer price inflation slows down to 43% y/y in May
ATHENS, July 7 (Reuters) - Data on Greek producer price inflation in May, released by the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) on Thursday:
KEY FIGURES May April March February January
PPI y/y 43.0 48.8 46.2 33.6 31.6
PPI m/m -2.9 2.5 10.6 4.9 4.0 --------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou
