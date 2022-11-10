Hapag Lloyd expects to move roughly unchanged volumes in Q4















FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Container shipping firm Hapag Lloyd (HLAG.DE) expects to record a roughly stable transport volume in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with last year, despite signs of increased volatility in demand patterns in recent weeks, it said on Thursday.

"I expect that our overall volume in the fourth quarter will be pretty close to the volume that we had last year in Q4," said chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen in a call with analysts after presenting strong Jan-Sept. 2022 earnings.

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Editing by Madeline Chambers











