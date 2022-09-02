Hapag-Lloyd spending big money on fleet, eyes port invest

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A Hapag-Lloyd container lorry drives on the M1 motorway, near Milton Keynes, Britain March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

HAMBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - German container shipper Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) is spending billions on expanding and renewing its fleet and looking at investing in more port infrastructure to extend its edge in the post-COVID 19 world economy, chief executive Rolf Habben Jansen told Reuters.

The Hamburg-based company, the world's fifth-biggest container line, is armed with a huge war chest after posting record earnings during the coronavirus crisis, which dislodged ship capacity, clogged up ports and drove up freights.

"We have currently ordered 22 ships, twelve of them with 24,000 TEU (20-foot equivalent units) and ten with 13,000 TEU," the CEO said in an interview.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Vera Eckert and Jan Schwartz, editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.