Heidelberg Materials expects energy prices to remain volatile in 2023

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Heidelberg Materials (HEIG.DE), the world's No. 2 cement maker, on Thursday forecast higher sales for 2023 but warned that volatile energy and raw material costs could hamper operating profit.

Heidelberg Materials said sales were expected to grow further in 2023 from the record 21.1 billion euros ($22.41 billion) achieved in 2022.

According to Refinitiv estimates, analysts expect 2023 sales of 20.9 billion euros, a fall of less than 1%.

Heidelberg Materials said it expected a 2023 result from current operations (RCO) of between 2.35 billion and 2.65 billion euros versus the 2.5 billion it achieved last year.

"Cost developments on the energy and raw material markets remain volatile, although energy prices currently appear to be easing somewhat," the company said.

"The focus is therefore on further price adjustments and strict fixed cost management."

Shares in the group were indicated to open 1.2% higher in pre-market trade, with traders saying the outlook was better than expected and pointing to fairly solid fourth-quarter results.

Heidelberg Materials, which greatly depends on energy prices in the production of cement, posted a 4.9% rise in fourth-quarter RCO to 694 million euros. Its sales rose 12.1% to 5.3 billion, beating the 5.2 billion expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

($1 = 0.9417 euros)

