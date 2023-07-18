Higher debt burden 'inevitable' as Russia spends on military bloc -finance ministry

July 18 (Reuters) - An increase in Russia's debt burden is inevitable as Moscow spends on the military and economy, a deputy finance minister said on Tuesday, while around $5 billion in budget expenditure is set to be redistributed to more pressing causes next year.

Faced with a January-May budget hole of $42 billion, Russian officials have acknowledged the need to rein in the deficit, agreeing at an economic forum last month that some spending cuts would be unavoidable, while viewing increased domestic borrowing or higher taxes as less appealing alternatives.

Russia's current level of debt is 22.8 trillion roubles, or 14.9% of gross domestic product (GDP), Deputy Finance Minister Irina Okladnikova said on Tuesday, naming 20% of GDP as the upper boundary of the safe debt limit.

"We understand that in the current situation, we will increase debt, it is a hopeless situation," said Okladnikova at a meeting in Russia's upper house of parliament.

"We will have to do this because the expenditure part is growing - we need to support the economy, we have to support the military bloc, and our four new regions need significant support."

Moscow proclaimed the annexation of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions shortly after holding so-called referendums last September that Kyiv and the West denounced as illegal and coercive.

"Therefore, we will increase debt, but we will try to remain within safe limits," Okladnikova said. "This (20% of GDP) is the debt ceiling that we should not step over even in the most pessimistic situation."

In addition to debt increasing, spending is set to fall.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said 2024 budget spending would be cut by around 450 billion roubles - 10% of so-called 'unprotected' spending - to free up money for other priorities.

Unprotected spending excludes items that are deemed direct spending orders made by the president and government, which include social spending on veterans and families with children.

"The redistribution of 10% to new initiatives that are important for the country at the moment is not so terrible," Siluanov told the news site Argumenty i Fakty in an interview.

"We have budget expenditure of a little more than 29 trillion roubles," he said, with just 4.5 trillion in line for cuts, implying around 450 billion roubles (4.97 billion) slated for redistribution next year.

($1 = 90.5575 roubles)

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

