Hochschild shares slump after Peru rules out extensions for some mines

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Hochschild Mining (HOCM.L) collapsed more than 50% on Monday after the London-listed miner addressed Peru's plans to rule out timeline extensions on operations in the Ayacucho region, where it operates the Pallancata and Inmaculada mines.

Hochschild, whose shares were down 51.7% at 79.5 pence by 0827 GMT, said it had not received any formal communication from the Pervuian government on this matter, adding that it would "vigorously defend its position and take all action necessary".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.