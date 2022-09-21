Hong Kong central bank raises interest rate after Fed hike

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

HONG KONG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday raised its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 75 basis points to 3.5%, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate hike of the same margin.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves in lock-step with the United States as the city's currency is pegged to the greenback in a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

The Fed delivered its third straight rate increase of 75 basis points on Wednesday and signalled borrowing costs would keep rising, underscoring the U.S. central bank's resolve not to let up in its battle to contain inflation. read more

Reporting by Donny Kwok and Selena Li; Editing by Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Himani Sarkar

