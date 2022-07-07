Hong Kong regulator Ashley Alder to be new Financial Conduct Authority chair

Ashley Ian Alder, chief executive officer of Securities and Futures Commission and chairman of the board of International Organization of Securities Commissions, attends the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, China, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG, July 8 (Reuters) - Ashley Alder, chief executive of Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), will step down to become chair of Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, the SFC said in a statement on Friday.

Alder has lead Hong Kong's markets watchdog since 2011, and will take up his new post in January 2023.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.