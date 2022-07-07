1 minute read
Hong Kong regulator Ashley Alder to be new Financial Conduct Authority chair
HONG KONG, July 8 (Reuters) - Ashley Alder, chief executive of Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), will step down to become chair of Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, the SFC said in a statement on Friday.
Alder has lead Hong Kong's markets watchdog since 2011, and will take up his new post in January 2023.
Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
