Hong Kong shares end higher on Alibaba rebound

SHANGHAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares tracked a global rally to finish higher on Wednesday, with index heavyweight Alibaba leading a surge in tech firms.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index (.HSI) was up 500.50 points, or 2.06%, at 24,829.99. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index (.HSCE) rose 2.47% to 8,723.33.

** The Hang Seng Tech index (.HSTECH) ended 3.65% higher, the financial sector (.HSNF) rose 1.03% and the property sector added 1.09%.

** Alibaba (9988.HK) was the top gainer on the Hang Seng, ending 6.83% higher after two days of losses.

** It was also the top gainer among H-shares, followed by Kuaishou Technology (1024.HK), which jumped 5.23%, and NetEase Inc (9999.HK), which rose 4.88%.

** Alibaba's rebound came after Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) said Alibaba's recent registration of additional American Depository Shares was not tied to any specific future transaction by SoftBank.

** Meituan (3690.HK) rose 3.71% and Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) gained 2.72%.

** Investor worries about the impact of U.S. sanctions pulled WuXi Biologics (2269.HK) 1.04% lower. The stock had plunged more than 25% on Tuesday. read more

** WuXi AppTec fell 4.17% in Hong Kong and 1.41% in Shanghai (603259.SS), despite the company's attempt to downplay the impact of the measures.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index (.SSEC) closed up 0.79% at 3,479.95, while the blue-chip CSI300 index (.CSI300) ended up 0.94%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was firmer by 1.49%, while Japan's Nikkei index (.N225) closed up 1.08%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3619 per U.S. dollar at 08:10 UTC, 0.06% firmer than the previous close of 6.366.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.