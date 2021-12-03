Hong Kong stocks drop on Didi delisting; China shares rise

SHANGHAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday as the delisting of ride-hailing giant Didi from New York spooked investors and stoked a sell-off in tech giants, while consumer staples helped China shares rise.

The CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 0.4% to 4,872.97 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.6% to 3,594.64.

The Hang Seng index (.HSI) dropped 0.7% to 23,612.43. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index (.HSCE) lost 1.2% to 8,404.87.

** For the week, the CSI300 index edged up 0.3%, while the Hang Seng index lost 1.9%.

** Didi Global (DIDI.N) said it will delist from the New York stock exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong, succumbing to pressure from Chinese regulators concerned about data security. read more

** Following the announcement, tech firms listed in Hong Kong (.HSTECH) slumped more than 2%.

** "This event makes the market believe that the current industry supervision of technology stocks in the mainland will continue," said Kenny Ng, a securities strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai in Hong Kong.

** "The decline in the prices of technology stocks listed in Hong Kong today also reflects this factor."

** Alibaba Group (9988.HK) and Bilibili Inc (9626.HK) fell 4.6% and 7%, respectively, hitting their record lows.

** Tencent (0700.HK) dropped 2.9%, while Meituan (3690.HK) lost 4.5%.

** Property developer China Aoyuan Group (3883.HK) slumped 16.8% after the developer warned shareholders that it may be unable to pay up a $651.2 million debt due to a liquidity crunch. read more

** Activity in China's services sector expanded at a slower pace in November amid rising inflationary pressures and continuing small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks, a private survey showed. read more

** In mainland markets, consumer staples (.CSICS) rose 2.1%, while liquor makers (.CSI399997) jumped 2.8%.

** Semiconductors (.CSIH30184) and utilities (.CSI000007) gained around 2.1% each, while coal miners (.CSI000820) surged 3.2%.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

