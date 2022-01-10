Factbox: How UK retailers fared over Omicron-hit Christmas

People carry shopping bags as shoppers look for bargains in the traditional Boxing Day sales in Liverpool, Britain, December 26 , 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Jan 10 (Reuters) - British retailers are adding up the takings from a second Christmas in the shadow of the coronavirus, with rising inflation another cloud on the horizon. read more

The following is a summary of what major retailers have said so far about their performance over the holiday season, with big names such as Tesco (TSCO.L), Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) and Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) due to report this week. read more

NEXT (NXT.L)

Next raised its full-year profit outlook for a fifth time in 10 months on Jan. 6 after beating guidance for sales in the run-up to Christmas, boosted by an unexpected revival in demand for adult formal and occasionwear. read more

GREGGS (GRG.L)

The food-to-go retailer said on Jan. 6 it anticipates its full-year outcome would be slightly ahead of its previous expectations, after reporting a 0.8% rise in like-for-like sales for its fourth quarter compared to two years ago. read more

B&M (BMEB.L)

B&M European Value Retail SA forecast annual profit ahead of estimates, following the discount retailer's decision to take delivery of imported stock earlier than usual. read more

ALDI UK

The British arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi said on Monday its Christmas performance was boosted by record sales of its premium range and strong demand for beer, wine and spirits, with its sales up 8.1% versus 2019. read more

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.