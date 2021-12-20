Hungarian business confidence deteriorates, firms plan price hikes - GKI survey

BUDAPEST, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Hungarian households' confidence improved slightly in December

but business sentiment deteriorated with companies planning price hikes, a survey by think tank GKI showed on Monday.

GKI said while companies' intentions to lift prices amid a general rise in inflation strengthened further in December, households' inflation expectations weakened after several months of strengthening.

Hungarian inflation surged to an annual 7.4% in November, a 14-year high, forcing the central bank to ramp up the pace of its monetary tightening. read more

"Companies' intentions to raise prices strengthened further (in December) except in industry," GKI said in its monthly survey, adding that plans to increase prices in the construction sector had not been this pronounced in 20 years.

"Almost three quarters of companies that are building homes prepare to raise prices in the next three months," GKI said, adding that among commercial businesses, two-thirds were planning price hikes, and about half of businesses in the services sector had such plans.

"Expectations of companies regarding the situation of the Hungarian economy were significantly worse in all sectors than in November," it added.

However, households turned a bit more optimistic in December.

Facing a closely fought election next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has showered the electorate with handouts, including a $2 billion income tax rebate for families and an extra month's worth of pensions.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra

