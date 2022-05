Hungarian central bank keeps one-week deposit rate unchanged at 6.45% at tender

BUDAPEST, May 26 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank kept its one-week deposit rate NBHK unchanged at 6.45% at a weekly tender on Thursday.

The bank uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility. Late last month the central bank raised its benchmark base rate by 100 basis points to 5.4% HUINT=ECI.

The next monthly rate-setting meeting is due on May 31.

Reporting by Krisztina Than

