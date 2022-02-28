Hungarian drugmaker Richter expects stagnant revenue in 2022

BUDAPEST, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hungarian drugmaker Richter expects 2022 revenues to stagnate in euro terms, Chief Executive Gabor Orban said on Monday, citing conflict in Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia, its second-biggest market.

Richter reported fourth-quarter net profit of 46.5 billion forints ($140.73 million), which more than doubled from 21.6 billion a year ago, driven by strong revenue growth in the United States and Western Europe.

At 0858 GMT, Richter shares traded 0.7% lower at 7,030 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange, outperforming the blue chip (.BUX) index, which fell by 3.4%, dragged down by a fall in OTP Bank's shares, which also has exposure to Russia.

Richter, which makes gynecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs, has been gradually working to curb its exposure on the Russian market and the former Soviet Union with an expansion drive in western markets.

Orban told a media briefing that last year's level of operating profit could not be reached because of the crisis affecting its eastern export markets and high uncertainty over market developments.

Richter's operating profit margin rose to 21.5% last year from 20.3% a year earlier.

"We cannot ship to Ukraine any longer," Orban said. "The last truck had to be turned back from the border last week, so whatever stocks are currently in Ukraine are what we have there at this moment."

Of Richter's 1.76 billion euro turnover last year, 237.2 million euros came from Russia and 40.3 million euros from Ukraine, but sales prospects from those two markets were now practically impossible to forecast, Orban said.

Orban said Richter hoped higher sales of flagship products, such as central nervous system drug Reagila or the Evra contraceptive and others would mitigate the hit to its Russian market, pressured by a plunging currency and weaker purchasing power.

($1 = 330.41 forints)

