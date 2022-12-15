Hungarian inflation could peak in Jan-Feb at 25-27% y/y, says minister















BUDAPEST, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's inflation could peak in January or February at 25-27% year-on-year while 2023 inflation could come in at 15-16%, Minister of Economic Development Marton Nagy was quoted as saying on Thursday by state news agency MTI.

The government aims for a 3.5% budget deficit for next year, down from 4.9% this year, while it expects GDP growth to decline to 1.5% in 2023 from an estimated 5% in 2022, Nagy said at a conference in Budapest.

Reporting by Anita Komuves, editing by Alan Charlish











