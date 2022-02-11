Hungarian yields climb after inflation shock, FX cool

PRAGUE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Hungarian bond yields climbed on Friday after a surprise jump in inflation drove rate hike expectations, while the forint took the data in its stride and settled off a nearly five-month high as central European currencies cooled.

Strong U.S. inflation on Thursday, pushing the dollar up, nudged central European currencies lower after gains this week. The Polish zloty eased from an eight-month high on Friday.

Hungarian inflation data, the first glimpse into price developments in central Europe in 2022, drove rate hike expectations higher, with the headline figure soaring to 7.9% in January despite expectations of stagnation at 7.4%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Yields rose around 10 basis points after the data.

"The jump on the short end shows that the market expects even higher rates. With inflation at 7.9% even though a fuel price cap is in place, the central bank has to deliver some bigger step," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

The forint, by 0952 GMT, was up a touch on the day at 353.57 to the euro, but remained off a peak of 352.35 hit on Thursday before U.S. data knocked back markets.

The zloty was down 0.4% on the day at 4.516 to the euro. It gained sharply this week on hawkish messages from central bank Governor Adam Glapinski on Thursday after the bank raised rates the day before.

The Czech crown also dropped 0.2%, with markets turning focus to inflation data due on Monday.

The Czech National Bank has been the most aggressive in tightening amid the price surges seen around central Europe, bringing its base rate to a 20-year high of 4.50%.

But markets see little scope for further tightening after a series of sharp, above-standard hikes since last September. Analysts have seen the crown pulling back this year after showing gains as high as 7.6% this month versus lows seen in mid-2021.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.