Hungary to allow companies to pay corporate taxes in euros or dollars along with forints -finance minister

Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga speaks during a business conference in Budapest, Hungary, February 19, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST, July 30 (Reuters) - Hungary will allow companies to pay their corporate taxes in euros or U.S. dollars along with paying in forints, finance minister Mihaly Varga said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

No further details were immediately available. There was a government press conference scheduled for 0900 GMT.

Reporting by Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra

