Hungary central bank chief sees 15%-18% inflation in 2023, urges end to price caps















BUDAPEST, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's inflation could be between 15% and 18% next year, the National Bank of Hungary's governor told a parliament committee on Monday, while also sharply criticising the government's price caps imposed on fuels, basic foodstuffs and mortage rates.

Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy told the committee that "all price caps should be phased out immediately," the bank's spokesman told Reuters.

Reporting by Krisztina Than











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.