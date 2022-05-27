Hungary central bank to hold fx swap tenders, discount bill auctions in June

BUDAPEST, May 27 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank will hold four FX swap tenders providing euro liquidity and two short-term discount bill auctions in June, in order to "strengthen the effectiveness of monetary transmission," the bank said in a statement on Friday.

"As in previous quarters this allows the central bank to successfully manage possible end-of-quarter foreign exchange swap market tensions in the most important market segments in terms of monetary transmission. The FX swap tenders will be announced with no quantitative limit," the bank said.

Reporting by Krisztina Than

