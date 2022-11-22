Hungary central bank sees inflation decreasing slowly in first half of 2023















BUDAPEST, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank said on Tuesday that domestic inflation was expected to decrease slowly in the first half of 2023 and return to its 2% to 4% tolerance band in the first half of 2024.

"Domestic inflation will decrease slowly in the first half of 2023, and then more significantly from the middle of the year," the bank said in a statement after keeping its interest rates on hold.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs











