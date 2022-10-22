Hungary extends loan rate cap scheme to small business loans

Marton Nagy , when National Bank of Hungary Deputy Governor, attends an interview with Reuters in Budapest, Hungary, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hungary's government will expand its existing cap on mortgage rates from mid-November to include variable-rate loans to small- and medium-sized businesses, Minister for Economic Development Marton Nagy told a briefing on Saturday.

Nagy said rates on these business loans will be capped at the 3-month interbank rate of June 28, which was 7.77% as opposed to the current rate of 16.69%. The measure is effective until July 1, 2023, similar to the existing cap on household mortgage rates, Nagy said.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

