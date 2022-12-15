Hungary government, employers agree on 16% minimum wage hike for 2023

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends the inauguration of Mindszentyneum during the celebrations of the 66th anniversary of the Hungarian Uprising of 1956, in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary, October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government and private sector employers have agreed on a 16% minimum wage increase for next year, the government said, amid a surge in inflation that is expected to reach around 25% by the end of the year.

Orban's government announced the agreement on its Facebook page on Thursday, saying the minimum wage would rise to 232,000 forints ($605.46) a month from January, while the minimum wage for skilled workers would be increased by 14% to 296,400 forints.

($1 = 383.1800 forints)

