Hungary government, employers agree on 16% minimum wage hike for 2023















BUDAPEST, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government and private sector employers have agreed on a 16% minimum wage increase for next year, the government said, amid a surge in inflation that is expected to reach around 25% by the end of the year.

Orban's government announced the agreement on its Facebook page on Thursday, saying the minimum wage would rise to 232,000 forints ($605.46) a month from January, while the minimum wage for skilled workers would be increased by 14% to 296,400 forints.

($1 = 383.1800 forints)

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.