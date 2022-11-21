Hungary govt caps interest rates on large commercial bank deposits















BUDAPEST, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Commercial banks in Hungary cannot pay an interest rate that is higher than the yield on the three-month discount bill on deposits by certain large institutional and private investors, the Minister for Economic Development said on Monday.

Marton Nagy, a former central bank deputy governor, told state news agency MTI that the step was aimed at investors who took advantage of high central bank rates by investing their money in central bank deposits through commercial banks.

The National Bank of Hungary announced an emergency rate hike last month and introduced a quick deposit facility with an 18% interest rate, which helped shore up the forint currency following its fall to a record low in October.

Under the measure outlined on Monday by Nagy, until March 31, 2023 commercial banks cannot pay an interest rate that is higher than the yield on the three-month discount bill on deposits by investment companies, savings banks, building societies, investment funds and private citizens' deposits of more than 20 million forints ($49,980.01).

These investors made use of high central bank rate and "they realized a risk-free interest rate of up to 18% that was, in the end, paid by the state," Nagy said.

The yield on the three-month discount bill was about 12% on Monday.

The central bank did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters on the new regulation.

"This means that (the government) is neutralizing part of the monetary policy transmission mechanism. There will be a segment of the economy where high interest rates will not apply as some market participants will not be able to access them," Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING said.

The government has already introduced regulation on interest rates on certain loans. Nagy announced last month that Hungary would include variable-rate loans to small- and medium-sized businesses in a scheme designed to cap loan rates and avoid a recession. read more

($1 = 400.1600 forints)

Reporting by Anita Komuves, Editing by William Maclean











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.