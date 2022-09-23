Hungary submits new anti-graft bills to avoid losing EU funds

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Hungary's Justice Minister Judit Varga gives a joint press conference during a General Affairs Council in Luxembourg, June 22, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BUDAPEST, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's justice minister has submitted a second batch of anti-corruption bills to parliament on Friday as Budapest gears up its efforts to avoid losing vital European Union funding, which could hit its currency and economy.

The EU's executive recommended on Sunday suspending funds worth 7.5 billion euros for what it sees as Hungary's failure to combat corruption and uphold the rule of law. read more

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs Editing by Chris Reese

