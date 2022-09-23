1 minute read
Hungary submits new anti-graft bills to avoid losing EU funds
BUDAPEST, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's justice minister has submitted a second batch of anti-corruption bills to parliament on Friday as Budapest gears up its efforts to avoid losing vital European Union funding, which could hit its currency and economy.
The EU's executive recommended on Sunday suspending funds worth 7.5 billion euros for what it sees as Hungary's failure to combat corruption and uphold the rule of law. read more
