Hungary waiting for details about EU proposal on Russian gas price cap -govt

BUDAPEST, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hungary's government is waiting for more details about the European Union's proposed price cap on Russian gas as it does not fully understand the proposal yet, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.

Gergely Gulyas also said the government would decide at its next meeting on the future of current price caps on fuel and certain foodstuffs that expire on Oct 1.

Reporting by Anita Komuves and Gergely Szakacs

