Hungary's Feb PMI rises to 56.5 from 55 in Jan -publisher















BUDAPEST, March 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index (HUPMI=ECI) rose to 56.5 in February from 55 in January, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said on Wednesday.

It said the February reading came in above the long-term monthly average of 53.1 and an average reading of 53.9 in the same month of the past three years. The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

"After the modest expansion in January, we could again see an upswing in February," it said. "Index components generally rose and point towards expansion."

Production volumes rose from January and were above the 50-point mark, posting their third-highest reading for the month since 1995. The index of new orders dropped by half a point but still showed strong expansion, it said.

Lead times grew from January. Purchase prices increased and still signalled an "intensive and sustained increase," it said, with the index staying above the 50-point watershed for the 31st consecutive month.

Export and import indices both remained in growth territory.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs











