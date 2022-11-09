Hungary's government imposes price caps on eggs and potatoes -PM's chief of staff















BUDAPEST, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hungary' government imposed price caps on eggs and potatoes, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Wednesday, after inflation data showed food prices soared in October.

The government put a price cap on six foodstuffs including milk and flour in February to try to shield households from soaring costs, while fuel prices and mortgage rates have also been capped.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves











