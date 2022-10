BUDAPEST, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's gross average wages (<HUWAGE=ECI>) rose by an annual 16.5% in August following a 15.3% increase in July, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

Wage growth was fuelled by a rise of the minimum wage, as well as previously scheduled wage hikes and supplementary wage increases, the KSH said.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves











