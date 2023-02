BUDAPEST, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's gross average wages (HUWAGE=ECI) rose by an annual 17.9% in December following a 16.7% increase in November, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

Wage growth was fuelled by a rise of the minimum wage, as well as previously scheduled wage hikes and supplementary wage increases, the KSH said.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs











