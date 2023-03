BUDAPEST, March 8 (Reuters) - Hungary's finance minister said on Wednesday that annual inflation would be curbed below 10% by the end of 2023, from 25.4% in February. read more

In an interview with website index.hu Mihaly Varga also said that the government would "definitely reduce the tax burden on banks and drug makers in 2024 budget."

Reporting by Krisztina Than











