Hungary's Jan PPI steady at 35% y/y -stats















BUDAPEST, March 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial producer price inflation (HUPPIY=ECI) was broadly unchanged at an annual 35% in January, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Domestic PPI in rose to 64.7% year-on-year, driven by a significant price increase in the energy industry, as well as higher raw materials prices and the weakening of the forint, the KSH said. Export PPI came in at 20.5% year-on-year.

Prices rose in January by 0.8% from the previous month, it said, driven by a surge in domestic prices.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs











