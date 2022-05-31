Hungary's PPI accelerates to 28.8% y/y in April -stats

The flag of the European Union flies on the building of the National Bank of Hungary in Budapest January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST, May 31 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial producer price inflation (HUPPIY=ECI) accelerated to an annual 28.8% in April from 25.9% in March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

The KSH said the April price changes were driven by higher raw materials and energy prices, rising wage bills and the weakening of the forint versus the euro, with the domestic PPI surging to 42.6% year-on-year.

Prices rose by 2.9% from the previous month, it said.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs

