Hungary's retail sales growth slows to 4.3% y/y in July -stats

A woman looks at refrigerated products in a Spar store in Budapest November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales (HURETY=ECI) rose by an annual 4.3% in July following a 4.5% increase in June, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

Food sales dropped by 2.9% year-on-year, while non-food sales rose by 3.2%. Fuel sales were 27.6% higher, it said.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs

