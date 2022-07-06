Hungary's retail sales rise by 11.1% y/y in May -stats

A man looks at items displayed in a Spar store in Budapest November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST, July 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales (HURETY=ECI) rose by an annual 11.1% in May following a revised 15.7% increase in April, driven by higher spending on fuels and non-food items, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Food sales rose by 3% year-on-year, non-food sales rose by 9.5%, while fuel sales were 37.5% higher, it said.

Within non-food sales, textile, clothing and shoe sales rose by 35% from the same period a year earlier, books, computers and other goods sales were up by 9.5% year-on-year, while furniture and electronic goods sales rose by 1.1%.

Reporting by Anita Komuves

