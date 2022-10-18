Hurricane Ian claims to blow Swiss Re to Q3 loss















ZURICH, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Swiss Re (SRENH.S) expects a third-quarter net loss of around $500 million after absorbing preliminary claims from Hurricane Ian of approximately $1.3 billion, it said on Tuesday.

"While the 2022 target of 10% Group ROE is unlikely to be reached given the impact from natural catastrophes, the Ukraine war and financial market volatility, the Group remains confident in the mid-term outlook and committed to its 2024 profitability goals," it said in a statement.

Ian, which came ashore in Florida last month, was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever make landfall in the United States, subjecting the region to extreme winds, storm surges and torrential rain.

Swiss Re estimated the preliminary total insured market loss from Hurricane Ian at $50–65 billion.

It said its L&H Re and Corporate Solutions businesses remained on track to achieve their 2022 targets, while P&C Re was unlikely to reach its normalised combined ratio target of less than 94% in 2022 given an increase in small- to mid-sized claims.

"Swiss Re maintains its very strong capital position, with Group (Swiss Solvency Test) ratio of 274% as of 1 July 2022. This allows Swiss Re to pursue profitable opportunities in a hardening reinsurance market, while remaining committed to its capital management priorities," it said ahead of quarterly results due on Oct. 28.

