Ifo economist sees Germany dodging recession, optimism spreading















BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The German economy is starting the year with cautious optimism and will probably not suffer a recession even if economic output shrinks slightly in the first quarter, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Wednesday.

Inflationary pressure is easing, Wohlrabe said, adding that companies' export expectations have brightened somewhat.

Reporting by Rene Wagner, Writing by Paul Carrel











